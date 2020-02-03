  • search
Trending Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ashok Gehlot slams Anantkumar Hegde, says BJP has no regard for Mahatma Gandhi

    By PTI
    |

    Jaipur, Feb 03: The Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday condemned BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde for reportedly calling Mahatma Gandhi-led freedom movement a "drama", saying the BJP has no regard for the Father of the Nation.

    "BJP MP's statement is condemnable. BJP leaders can afford to call freedom movement a drama only because they never fought for India's independence and never made any sacrifices," Gehlot tweeted.

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

    "Such statements reveal their true mindset that they use Gandhi's name just for show and have no regard for him," he said.

    Only Rahul Gandhi can counter Modi, Shah fearlessly, says Ashok Gehlot

    Hegde, a former Union minister, reportedly claimed at an event in Bangalore that the entire freedom movement was staged with the consent and support of the British, and the independence movement led by Gandhi was a "drama".

    More ASHOK GEHLOT News

    Read more about:

    ashok gehlot slammed bjp mahatma gandhi father of the nation anant kumar hegde

    Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 14:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 3, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X