    Ashok Gehlot says probe agencies working under pressure to nab Chidambaram

    By PTI
    Jaipur, Aug 21: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday accused the central investigative agencies of "working under pressure" to arrest former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in hurry.

    He termed the agencies' haste to nab the former finance minister as "beyond any justification".

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
    "Every Indian citizen has a legal right to defend himself and utilise all legal remedies available as per the Indian legal system. The hurry of investigating agencies to catch hold of P Chidambaram is beyond any justification, it clearly shows they are working under pressure," Gehlot tweeted.

    The Delhi High Court had on Tuesday refused to grant any protection from the arrest to Chidambaram in the INX Media case, following which the CBI visited his house and after they failed to find him there, issued a notice to him asking him to appear before the investigation officer "within two hours".

    PTI

