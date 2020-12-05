BJP tried to topple Congress govt in Rajasthan, claims Ashok Gehlot

New Delhi, Dec 05: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday claimed that BJP tried to topple his government in the state.

"Our MLAs were in the hotel for 34 days, they met Amit Shah, and Dharmendra Pradhan sat with them for an hour. Our MLAs had come and told us that they were ashamed to see Shah there," Gehlot claimed.

"They (BJP) were giving assurance that they have made five different governments fall and this will be the sixth one. BJP has been conspiring like this," Ashok Gehlot was quoted as saying by ANI.

This isn't the first time Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of conspiring with others to topple his government in Rajasthan. This year in November, Gehlot had accused the BJP of trying to destabilise his government by resorting to negative politics by speculating on its fall and stoking fears about coronavirus pandemic.

Asserting that the BJP leaders' speculations on behalf of their central leadership reveal their anti-democratic moorings, the chief minister expressed faith in the people of Rajasthan, saying they would accept no "unethical" practices and reply to the BJP's efforts to take political mileage.

"Blinded by the greed for power, the state BJP leaders are doing negative politics by giving statements at the behest of their Central leaders about toppling the government and spreading fear about coronavirus, said Gehlot in a statement.

The BJP should know that people of Rajasthan will not accept such unethical acts and will reply to BJP''s measly efforts to take political mileage," he added.

Many senior leaders of Rajasthan's BJP have given statements that the state government will fall in coming days, he said, naming Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal among others as having made such statements.

"It is clear from these statements that the BJP is trying to destabilise the Rajasthan government on the basis of money and muscle power," he said

The BJP made similar efforts in the past, but due to the solidarity and commitment of the Congress MLAs, they had to face defeat, Gehlot added.

The BJP, which formed the government through horse-trading in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, is still frustrated by its defeat in Rajasthan, the statement said.