    Ashok Chavan takes responsibility for Congress drubbing in Maharashtra

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Mumbai, May 23: Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan on Thursday accepted responsibility for his party's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, saying they raised people's issues in the run-up to the polls but failed to succeed.

    The Congress was trailing in all the seats it contested in the state, except Chandrapur where its nominee Suresh Dhanorkar was leading over his BJP rival and Union minister Hansraj Ahir.

    Ashok Chavan takes responsibility for Congress drubbing in Maharashtra
    Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan

    To a query on whether he will continue as the state Congress chief, Chavan, who was also trailing in Nanded Lok Sabha seat, told reporters in his constituency that the party central leadership would take a call on his future role.

    Rahul concedes defeat, congratulates Modi; says 'love will never fail'

    "I will give my views to the party leadership. I accept responsibility for our defeat. We relentlessly raised people's issues and took on the government, but it is sad that we did not get success," he said.

    Chavan appealed to the party workers not to get disheartened and rather start preparations for the state Assembly polls due later this year.

    To a question, the senior Congress leader admitted "neglect" on his part during the poll campaign in his constituency Nanded because of his pre-occupation elsewhere in the state as the party unit chief.

    Congress leader Milind Deora, who was also trailing in Mumbai-South Lok Sabha seat, accepted the people's verdict "with all humility".

    "Our candidates gave a strong and commendable fight to the BJP and Shiv Sena. We shall give a constructive yet an uncompromising opposition to them," he said.

    How Modi's strong leadership paved way for BJP's win

    In Maharashtra, which sends 48 members to the Lok Sabha, the BJP emerged victorious in one seat and was leading in 22 other seats while the Sena was ahead in 18 seats.

    The Congress and its ally NCP were leading in one and four seats, respectively.

    ashok chavan maharashtra lok sabha elections 2019 election results

    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 19:19 [IST]
    Loksabha Results

    PartyLWT
    BJP+17339356
    CONG+38588
    OTH168298
    Full Results

    Arunachal Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    BJP72330
    JDU167
    OTH3710
    Full Results

    Sikkim

    PartyLWT
    SKM31417
    SDF51015
    OTH000
    Full Results

    Odisha

    PartyLWT
    BJD1076113
    BJP22022
    OTH11011
    Full Results

    Andhra Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    YSRCP0150150
    TDP02424
    OTH011
    Full Results

    -
