Maha polls: Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat among Congress's first list of 51 candidates

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Sep 29: The Congress on Monday released the first list of 51 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections.

Former chief minister Ashok Chavan will contest from the Bhikar constituency and state party chief Vijay Balasaheb Thorat from Sangamner.

Former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh's son Amit has been fielded from the Latur City seat, while ex-home minister Sushilkumar Shinde's daughter Praniti will contest from the Solapur City Central seat.

Senior party leader Nitin Raut, who heads the party's SC department, has been fielded from the Nagpur North (reserved) constituency.

The list of candidates was finalised after the party's Central Election Committee met under the chairmanship of party chief Sonia Gandhi and cleared the names.

Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: BJP-Sena likely to seal seat-sharing pact today

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress will contest 125 seats each in next month's Maharashtra polls.

In 2014, the two parties had contested the state elections separately. NCP had then ended the 15-year alliance after the two parties had been unable to reach a seat-sharing arrangement ahead of Assembly elections.

Congress had won 42 seats while the NCP had won 41 seats in 2014 polls. The BJP had emerged as the single-largest party in the state with 122 seats.

The assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held on October 21 and results will be out on October 24.