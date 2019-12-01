  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 01: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh on Sunday expressed outrage over the alleged gang-rape and murder of 22-year-old woman veterinarian from Hyderabad. Her charred body was found on Thursday, near Shadnagar town, and it is suspected that she was raped by men who offered to help her punctured vehicle.

    Ashamed that we cannot give our daughters security, says RS Deputy Chairman
    File Photo of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh

    Speaking to ANI, Singh said,''Got goosebumps after reading chilling details of the atrocities done on the young woman. We need to take stock of where our society is headed?''

    16-year-old boy ties cousin to bed, rapes her in Gurgaon; held

    ''Vinoba Bhave once said in 1950s that way we've embraced western model of development, don't know where this consumerist culture will take us. If one loses wealth/health, there's no worry. But, if we lose values as a society, damage will be irreplaceable,'' He also said.

    Singh said,''We should be ashamed that we cannot even give our daughters security. There's a dire need of character-building in our society, as suggested by Gandhiji. We need to build a society that is free of any sort of greed.''

    As per latest updates, three policemen have been suspended for alleged delay in registering an FIR in the case relating to the 'missing' woman veterinarian, who was later found raped and murdered.

    The charred body of the woman, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital,was found under a culvert in Shadnagar on Thursday morning a day after she went missing. Four lorry workers were arrested on Friday in connection with the case and sent to 14 days judicial custody.

    Public anger over the rape and murder of the woman was evident on Saturday as a restive crowd pelted stones at a police vehicle carrying them to jail. Protests were also held by different student groups and others at various places in the state, demanding capital punishment to the accused.

    harivansh narayan singh gang rape

    Story first published: Sunday, December 1, 2019, 13:44 [IST]
