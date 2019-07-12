Ashadi Ekadashi 2019: Significance, Puja tithi and importance of the festival

New Delhi, July 12: Ashadi Ekadashi is also known as Devshayani Ekadashi, Padma Ekadashi, and Hari Shayani Ekadashi. It will start from July 12, 2019, at 1.02 am marking the beginning of Chaturmas, the four months of the rainy season. There are 24 ekadashis in a year. The number goes up to 26 during the 'Adhikamaas', extra month as per the Hindu calendar.

Ekadashi that falls on the Ashadha month, the eleventh month according to the Hindu calendar is called as Devshayani Ekadashi or Ashadhi Ekadashi. On this day, Lord Vishnu goes to sleep and wakes up after four months on Prabodhini Ekadashi.

Ashadi Ekadashi is believed to the day when Lord Vishnu goes to sleep and wakes up after four months on Prabodhini Ekadashi. Chaturmas, considered to be a holy period of four months in Hindu calendar, starts from this day. Fasting on Ashadi Ekadashi Ekadashi is considered to be auspicious and helps to seek blessings from Lord Vishnu and attain peace and serenity. Parana, meaning breaking the fast, is done the next day after sunrise.

Ashadi Ekadashi: Tithi

On July 13th, Parana time: 6:30 am to 8:49 am

Ekadashi tithi begins: 1:02 am on July 12, 2019

Ekadashi tithi ends: 12:31 am on July 13, 2019

Ashadi Ekadashi worship method

Taking bath in Holy River is considered auspicious on this day. If that is not possible for you then you can sprinkle some gangajal. After that, worship the idol of Lord Vishnu. Also, listen to the Katha associated with the fast of Devshayani Ekadashi. After completing the aarti, distribute Prasad.