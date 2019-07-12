  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ashadi Ekadashi 2019: Significance, Puja tithi and importance of the festival

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, July 12: Ashadi Ekadashi is also known as Devshayani Ekadashi, Padma Ekadashi, and Hari Shayani Ekadashi. It will start from July 12, 2019, at 1.02 am marking the beginning of Chaturmas, the four months of the rainy season. There are 24 ekadashis in a year. The number goes up to 26 during the 'Adhikamaas', extra month as per the Hindu calendar.

    Ekadashi that falls on the Ashadha month, the eleventh month according to the Hindu calendar is called as Devshayani Ekadashi or Ashadhi Ekadashi. On this day, Lord Vishnu goes to sleep and wakes up after four months on Prabodhini Ekadashi.

    Ashadi Ekadashi 2019: Significance, Puja tithi and importance of the festival

    Ashadi Ekadashi is believed to the day when Lord Vishnu goes to sleep and wakes up after four months on Prabodhini Ekadashi. Chaturmas, considered to be a holy period of four months in Hindu calendar, starts from this day. Fasting on Ashadi Ekadashi Ekadashi is considered to be auspicious and helps to seek blessings from Lord Vishnu and attain peace and serenity. Parana, meaning breaking the fast, is done the next day after sunrise.

    Ashadi Ekadashi: Tithi

    On July 13th, Parana time: 6:30 am to 8:49 am

    Ekadashi tithi begins: 1:02 am on July 12, 2019

    Ekadashi tithi ends: 12:31 am on July 13, 2019

    Ashadi Ekadashi worship method

    Taking bath in Holy River is considered auspicious on this day. If that is not possible for you then you can sprinkle some gangajal. After that, worship the idol of Lord Vishnu. Also, listen to the Katha associated with the fast of Devshayani Ekadashi. After completing the aarti, distribute Prasad.

    More FESTIVAL News

    Read more about:

    festival

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue