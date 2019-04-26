Asaram's son Narayan Sai found guilty in rape case, quantum of sentence on April 30

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Surat, Apr 26: Self-styled godman Asaram's son Narayan Sai, was found guilty on Friday in a rape case by a Surat sessions court. The Quantum of Sentence will be pronounced on April 30.

Furthermore, Sai's helpers - Ganga, Jamuna and Hanuman - have also been found guilty.

Sai was arrested for allegedly raping a Surat-based woman disciple of his father between 2002 and 2005. His father, Asaram is lodged in Jodhpur Central jail in Rajasthan in two rape cases.

N arayan Sai and Asaram have been accused of rape by two sisters in Surat. While Narayan Sai has been accused of raping the younger sister after identifying the locations, the elder sister has alleged that she was raped by Asaram.

The court has produced 53 witnesses against Narayan Sai in the case, prompting him to go underground when the case was registered. He was later arrested in 2013 on the Delhi-Haryana border, two months after the FIR was registered.

Sai has also been accused of trying to bribe jail officials of Rs 13 crore, but has managed to get a bail in the bribery case.

Narayan Sai, also known as Narayan Prem Sai is the son of Asaram Bapu. He is currently imprrisoned in Lajpor jail on charges of rape of a lady in Surat and is undergoing a trail.

