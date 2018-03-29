Asansol violence: FIR filed against Union Minister Babul Supriyo

An FIR has been filed against Union Minister Babul Supriyo for allegedly violating section 144 imposed in violence-hit North Asansol, West Bengal, and assaulting a police officer. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in Asansol, following clashes between two groups on Sunday and Monday over a Ram Navami rally at Raniganj.

Supriyo, who is an MP from Asansol, was today stopped by police from entering the Asansol-Raniganj area. Supriyo got into an argument the police for stopping and a video of him shouting at the cops had gone viral.

The Union minister and other party leaders were first stopped at Kalyanpur and then at Chandmari before they returned to Kolkata. Tension prevailed in Chandmari after Supriyo and other party leaders clashed with the police, said reports.

At least three persons have died and several others have been injured over the past few days in clashes in West Bengal. According to reports, 19 people have been arrested so far. Seven of them were remanded to police custody by a local court for seven days and 12 were sent to jail for 14 days on Tuesday.

OneIndia News

