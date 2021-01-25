Asaduddin Owaisi slams Prakash Javadekar over his Ram temple comment

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 25: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Union minister Prakash Javadekar's comment on Ram temple and invoked Supreme Court's November 2019 order in the Ayodhya dispute case.

    The Union minister had said he was in Ayodhya in 1992 when Ram temple was allegedly demolished and witnessed how a "historical blunder" was corrected.

    Criticising Javadekar's remarks, Owaisi asked why didn't he confess to this in the top court during the hearing of the case.

    "SC said there was no evidence that temple was demolished. It also said that demolition of Masjid was violation of rule of law. CBI court says no evidence of conspiracy. Why didn't you confess to this in court with just as much pride? Shameful," the AIMIM chief said in a tweet.

    Speaking at an event, Javadekar said, "When foreign invaders like Babur came to India, why did he choose to destruct Ram temple in Ayodhya? There are lakhs of temples in the country. Because he understood that the living force of the country rested there... On December 6, 1992, a historical mistake was corrected."

    Javadekar also claimed the disputed structure that was built after the alleged destruction of an ancient Ram temple in Ayodhya was not a mosque because nobody used to worship there.

    Story first published: Monday, January 25, 2021, 12:01 [IST]
