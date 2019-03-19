  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Asaduddin Owaisi assets declared: Here is what he owns

    By PTI
    |

    Hyderabad, Mar 19: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, who filed his nomination for Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency on Monday, declared assets worth more than Rs 13 crore.

    Asaduddin Owaisi
    Asaduddin Owaisi

    His immovable assets are worth over Rs 12 crore and movable assets are over Rs 1.67 crore, according to the affidavit submitted by him while filing nomination.

    He owns no motor vehicle, but has one NP Bore .22 pistol worth Rs 1 lakh and one NP Bore 30-60 rifle worth Rs 1 lakh.

    Also Read | Sri Sri Ravi Shankar dismisses Owaisi's comment against him

    The grand total of his liabilities is Rs 9.30 crore. He has Rs 2 lakh cash in hand. His income during 2017-18 was Rs 10,01,080. It was Rs 13,33,250 during 2016-17.

    There are five criminal cases pending against him. He was not convicted for any criminal offence.

    More asaduddin owaisi News

    Read more about:

    asaduddin owaisi aimim lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 7:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue