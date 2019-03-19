Asaduddin Owaisi assets declared: Here is what he owns

Hyderabad, Mar 19: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, who filed his nomination for Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency on Monday, declared assets worth more than Rs 13 crore.

His immovable assets are worth over Rs 12 crore and movable assets are over Rs 1.67 crore, according to the affidavit submitted by him while filing nomination.

He owns no motor vehicle, but has one NP Bore .22 pistol worth Rs 1 lakh and one NP Bore 30-60 rifle worth Rs 1 lakh.

The grand total of his liabilities is Rs 9.30 crore. He has Rs 2 lakh cash in hand. His income during 2017-18 was Rs 10,01,080. It was Rs 13,33,250 during 2016-17.

There are five criminal cases pending against him. He was not convicted for any criminal offence.