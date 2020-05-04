‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 04: Even as the world is fighting coronavirus, some people are busy spreading other viruses, prime minister Narendra Modi said Non-Aligned Movement Summit through video conferencing. He identified those viruses as terrorism and fake news.

Without giving any direct reference or naming any country, Modi also said, "Even as the world fights COVID-19, some people are busy spreading other deadly viruses. Such as terrorism. Such as fake news, and doctored videos to divide communities and countries."

In fighting the pandemic, Modi said, India showed how democracy, discipline and decisiveness can come together to create a genuine people's movement. He said humanity is facing a major crisis and NAM can contribute in dealing with it.

"Humanity faces its most serious crisis in many decades. At this time, NAM can help promote global solidarity. NAM has often been the world's moral voice and to retain this role, NAM must remain inclusive," Modi said.

The prime minister said India has supplied medicines to around 120 countries, including 59 members of NAM, in the wake of COVID-19 despite domestic requirements.

He also said that the world will need a new template of globalisation post the COVID-19 phase.

"COVID-19 has shown us the limitations of the existing international system. In the post-COVID world, we need a new template of globalization, based on fairness, equality, and humanity," the prime minister said.

"We need international institutions that are more representative of today's world. We need to promote human welfare, and not focus on economic growth alone. India has long championed such initiatives," he said.