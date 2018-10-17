India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
As women we feel vindicated: Priya Ramani after MJ Akbar resigns

By
    New Delhi, Oct 17: Women journalists who levelled allegations of sexual harassment and molestation against former editor MJ Akbar on Wednesday welcomed his resignation saying they felt "vindicated".

    MJ Akbar
    Priya Ramani, the first to come forward about Akbar's harassment, on Twitter issued a statement. It read, "As women we feel vindicated by MJ Akbars resignation. I look forward to the day when I will also get justice in court."

    Congress party termed Akbar's resignation as "victory of truth". Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said she saluted those women who stood on their charges against the minister bravely despite the "brazen" stance taken by the government.

    MJ Akbar, Minister of State For External Affairs resigned from his post in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment made by several women against him.

    MJ Akbar said in a statement that he would "seek justice in a court of law" in a "personal capacity".

    MJ Akbar said, " Since I have decided to seek justice in a court of law in my personal capacity, I deem it appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levied against me, also in a personal capacity."

    His resignation comes two days after he filed a criminal defamation complaint in a Delhi court against journalist Priya Ramani, who was the first to name Akbar following which as many as 20 women accused him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour when he worked as a newspaper editor.

