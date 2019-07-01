  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    As water crisis looms, Govt to launch Jal Shakti Abhiyan today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 01: As India faces a deficit monsoon season and widespread water shortages, the Government will launch Jal Shakti Abhiyan across the country from today to accelerate water harvesting and conservation measures.

    The campaign, to be launched by Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, has roped in 255 bureaucrats across different departments and ministries, nominating them for one water-stressed district each.

    As water crisis looms, Govt to launch Jal Shakti Abhiyan today
    Women collecting drinking water from a roadside source as the area is facing water crisis during hot summer.PTI Photo

    The scheme is aimed at making water conservation and promotion of irrigation efficiency a mass movement through asset creation and communication campaigns.

    TN water crisis: Govt to form monitoring panel as Chennai shuts 100 city hostels

    Over 250 officers, including Additional and Joint Secretaries, have been appointed as in-charge of water-stressed districts in the country to plan ways to conserve the natural resource.

    They have been appointed as Central Prabhari Officers of 255 water-stressed districts for coordinating the Jal Shakti Abhiyan.

    These teams will visit identified blocks and districts, and coordinate the implementation of various water harvesting and conservation measures.

    The programme will be implemented in two phases between July and September, during the monsoon season, during which government officials will visit their respective districts at least three times.

    In his Mann Ki Baat programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called upon people to start a mass movement for water conservation and resolve to save every drop of water amidst water scarcity in several parts of the country.

    Mr Modi said an awareness campaign should be started which should not only focus on water-related problems but also propagate ways to save water.

    More WATER SHORTAGE News

    Read more about:

    water shortage central government water

    Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 9:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue