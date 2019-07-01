As water crisis looms, Govt to launch Jal Shakti Abhiyan today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 01: As India faces a deficit monsoon season and widespread water shortages, the Government will launch Jal Shakti Abhiyan across the country from today to accelerate water harvesting and conservation measures.

The campaign, to be launched by Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, has roped in 255 bureaucrats across different departments and ministries, nominating them for one water-stressed district each.

The scheme is aimed at making water conservation and promotion of irrigation efficiency a mass movement through asset creation and communication campaigns.

TN water crisis: Govt to form monitoring panel as Chennai shuts 100 city hostels

Over 250 officers, including Additional and Joint Secretaries, have been appointed as in-charge of water-stressed districts in the country to plan ways to conserve the natural resource.

They have been appointed as Central Prabhari Officers of 255 water-stressed districts for coordinating the Jal Shakti Abhiyan.

These teams will visit identified blocks and districts, and coordinate the implementation of various water harvesting and conservation measures.

The programme will be implemented in two phases between July and September, during the monsoon season, during which government officials will visit their respective districts at least three times.

In his Mann Ki Baat programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called upon people to start a mass movement for water conservation and resolve to save every drop of water amidst water scarcity in several parts of the country.

Mr Modi said an awareness campaign should be started which should not only focus on water-related problems but also propagate ways to save water.