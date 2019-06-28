  • search
    As terrorists lose big in Kashmir, Pak looks to push in the old guard

    Srinagar, June 28: With a large part of the top terror leadership wiped out in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan is now trying to push some senior commanders into the Valley.

    The lack of a top leadership has resulted in heavy losses for the terror groups in the Valley. The only surviving top terrorist in the Valley as of today is Riyaz Naikoo of the Hizbul Mujahideen. He is top on the hit-list of the security forces and is classified as a A++ terrorist.

    As terrorists lose big in Kashmir, Pak looks to push in the old guard
    Riyaz Naikoo and Zakir Musa

    Pakistan, according to the intelligence wants to push in highly trained terrorists with a great deal of experience. They are in the process of looking out for the old flock and are attempting to push them into the Valley.

    "Terrorists who enter Kashmir are Pakistan Army soldiers without uniforms"

    In the past couple of months, terror groups have suffered heavy losses in the Valley. The number this year alone has come down to 250 from 350. Moreover the security forces have also been successful in gunning down top terrorists such as Zakir Musa.

    Post the Pulwama attack, India took a very tough position on terrorists in the Valley. The forces managed to gun down all those involved in the Pulwama attack and also launched an airstrike into Pakistan, famously known as the Balakot strike.

    Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 15:49 [IST]
