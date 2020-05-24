As tensions rise, India says change in status quo by China at LAC is not acceptable

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 24: The People's Liberation Army of China has deployed additional troops along the disputed boundary with India.

Even as the military officials of both countries have been in talks, they were unable to diffuse the standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). In response to China's move, India too sent reinforcements. While there have been no skirmishes between the two nations, the tensions were visibly high.

The build up started after the PLA personnel attacked the Indian Army soldiers with sticks and stones on May 5. India has maintained that its forces are well within its territory. The Chinese Army in fact had started building a bunker in order to restrict access to an area where Indian soldiers regularly patrol.

A top official confirmed to OneIndia that the action was trigged by the Chinese army after the Indian Army built a road a few months back. This road was built to link India's military base at Daulat Beg Oldie with a village close to Pangog Two lake along with a bride over a rivulet near by. This had the Chinese army presuming that the Indian Army was preparing for a military move, the source cited above also said.

Meanwhile India's Army Chief General M M Naravane visited the XIV headquarters in Leh and reviewed the situation. It may be recalled that the Ministry of External Affairs had hit back at Beijing over the developments at the LAC. The MEA said that it is the Chinese side that had recently undertaken activity hindering India's normal patrolling patterns. We are deeply committed to ensuring India's sovereignty and security, the Ministry had also said.

Sources said that the Chinese soldiers had crossed the LAC at the Hot Springs and in two locations 20 kilometres to the north-west, Patrolling Pint 14 and PP 15.

At each of these points, around 800 Chinese soldiers have crossed over to the Indian side of the LAC. Tents have also been pitched by the Chinese soldiers, the source further added. The Indian forces have also been monitoring Chinese helicopters close to the LAC.

While the two sides are not technically in a face off, India soldiers in equal numbers have been deployed on the area and are separated by 500 metres.

India maintains that a distance is being maintained to avoid a situation which erupted on May 5.

While maintaining that the situation is unprecedented, India believes that there ought to be a solution soon. The change in the status quo by China is not acceptable, India also maintains. India has also pointed out that there has been a marked increase in the number of Chinese transgressions along the LAC.