    As tensions de-escalate at Galwan Valley, focus now moves to Gogra, Pangong Tso

    New Delhi, July 07: There has been major de-escalation along the Line of Actual Control. The Chinese military camp that was re-constructed at PP14 in Galwan Valley has been completely dismantled. Further the troops and materials have also been taken back in vehicles.

    As per the arrangement, both sides have moved 2 kilometres behind the PP14 area. It has been decided to have just 30 soldiers in makeshift tents. There would be 50 soldiers at the second perimeter, which is 1 kilometre away.

    The focus would now shift to the PP15 and PP17A-Gogra in the Hot Springs area. There are over 1,000 soldiers here from each side. While there has been some amount of disengagement in this area, there is nothing really much to speak about. The disengagement here would take some more time as both sides continues to talk. The other area that would need massive disengagement is the Pangong Tso area.

    Since June 6, there have been 3 rounds of talks held between the military commanders of both sides. The next round of talks would be held on July 11, a source informed OneIndia.

    On the Indian troops pulling back, the source said that it is being done without giving up any territorial claim. This is being done only to separating the two armies and also create a sense of confidence as the disengagement takes place.

    It may be recalled that 20 Indian soldiers were martyred when a violent brawl erupted at the Galwan Valley on June 15. Around 30 soldiers of the PLA were either killed or injured in the incident. The military commanders of both sides have held three rounds of talks.

    During these talks, both sides emphasised on the need to disengage and ensure that there is peace along the Line of Actual Control.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 8:04 [IST]
