As stalemate continues, Shiv Sena to hold crucial meeting on Friday

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 20: There appears to be no end to the political impasse in Maharashtra. The NCP and Congress has kept the Shiv Sena dangling and would hold another round of talks to discuss the common minimum programme.

Meanwhile the Shiv Sena will hold a meeting of its MLAs on Friday to discuss the ongoing political situation. The meeting is a crucial one as the Sena is likely to stake a claim to form the government after that. The MLAs have been asked to stay together in a bid to avoid any attempts of poaching.

As Shiv Sena is kept dangling, Cong-NCP to meet again

The Sena is yet to get any concrete assurance from the Congress and NCP. The Congress continues to remain edgy about joining the alliance. The Shiv Sena however remains optimistic as it feels that no party in Maharashtra can form the government without them.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on the other hand continued to give confusing statements on the formation of the government. Last week when asked about the Sena being part of the government, he had said, 'really?' Pawar who spoke with reporters after his meeting with Sonia Gandhi on being asked about the developments said that they had not discussed the Shiv Sena.

The meeting on Friday by the Shiv Sena is an attempt by its top leadership to assure the MLAs that the formation of the government is still on. There may be some MLAs who are edgy as nothing concrete has taken place and things have not been moving forward. The meeting would look to assure the MLAs that things are on track.