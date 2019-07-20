  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    As Southwest monsoon covers entire country, Heavy rains to continue in Kerala, coastal K'taka

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, July 20: After a long wait and anticipation, Southwest Monsoon 2019 has finally covered the entire country with a delay of just about four days with the usual arrival being July 15. Monsoon, which had only left bits of West Rajasthan to be covered has reached that milestone as well.

    Many parts of Kerala are under the tight grip of hefty Monsoon rains and with time these rains will be more widespread in nature. At present, an off-shore Trough is extending from South Konkan and Goa to Kerala.

    As Southwest monsoon covers entire country, Heavy rains to continue in Kerala, coastal Ktaka
    Representational Image

    Issuing a red alert in three districts in Kerala, IMD said the state is likely to witness heavy rainfall at most places till July 21. Rescue teams helped people move out of waterlogged areas in Kannur.

    Also, the Monsoon surge is active over Karnataka and Kerala, therefore private Skymet weather agency expect heavy to very heavy rains to continue over Kerala and South coast of Karnataka. Light to moderate rains with one or two heavy spells might occur over South Interior Karnataka and Interior Tamil Nadu. While scattered light rains will be a sight over Rayalaseema and Coastal Tamil Nadu.

    2 states, Assam & Bihar swept away with ruinous flood, death toll reached 78

    Meanwhile, Assam which has been flooded is likely to receive reduced rainfall during the next three days.

    After two days of moderate to heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR, residents woke up to a sunny morning on Saturday. Light rains are expected in certain parts of the capital region, but it is expected to turn weak, resulting in a dry spell between July 20 to 23. The flood situation in Bihar and Meghalaya was grim with death-toll crossing 100, PTI reported.

    More KERALA News

    Read more about:

    kerala red alert imd heavy rains karnataka

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue