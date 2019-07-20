As Southwest monsoon covers entire country, Heavy rains to continue in Kerala, coastal K'taka

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 20: After a long wait and anticipation, Southwest Monsoon 2019 has finally covered the entire country with a delay of just about four days with the usual arrival being July 15. Monsoon, which had only left bits of West Rajasthan to be covered has reached that milestone as well.

Many parts of Kerala are under the tight grip of hefty Monsoon rains and with time these rains will be more widespread in nature. At present, an off-shore Trough is extending from South Konkan and Goa to Kerala.

Issuing a red alert in three districts in Kerala, IMD said the state is likely to witness heavy rainfall at most places till July 21. Rescue teams helped people move out of waterlogged areas in Kannur.

Also, the Monsoon surge is active over Karnataka and Kerala, therefore private Skymet weather agency expect heavy to very heavy rains to continue over Kerala and South coast of Karnataka. Light to moderate rains with one or two heavy spells might occur over South Interior Karnataka and Interior Tamil Nadu. While scattered light rains will be a sight over Rayalaseema and Coastal Tamil Nadu.

2 states, Assam & Bihar swept away with ruinous flood, death toll reached 78

Meanwhile, Assam which has been flooded is likely to receive reduced rainfall during the next three days.

After two days of moderate to heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR, residents woke up to a sunny morning on Saturday. Light rains are expected in certain parts of the capital region, but it is expected to turn weak, resulting in a dry spell between July 20 to 23. The flood situation in Bihar and Meghalaya was grim with death-toll crossing 100, PTI reported.