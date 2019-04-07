As situation worsens in Libya, CRPF contingent evacuated: Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi, Apr 07: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday said that India has evacuated its entire contingent of peacekeeping forces comprising 15 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel from Tripoli after the situation there "suddenly worsened".

Taking to Twitter, Swaraj described the situation,''The situation in Libya has suddenly worsened. There is fighting in Tripoli. Indian Embassy in Tunisia @IndiainTunisia has evacuated the entire contingent of 15 CRPF personnel yesterday itself. I appreciate the excellent work by the Indian Embassy in Tunisia. #Libya.''

She said "Indian Ambassador in Tunisia has the concurrent charge of Libya. CRPF contingent is deployed as the Peacekeeping force in Tripoli."

Sushma Swaraj also put out the phone numbers of the officials that should be contacted by Indians in Tripoli. She tweeted, "All Indians in distress in Tripoli may please contact Mr.Mehtab on +218916320278 or Mr.Mustafa on +218924201771 or +218912146640."

This came after Eastern Libyan Army Commander Khalifa Hafter on Thursday ordered his forces, the Libyan National Army (LNA), to take over Tripoli - the capital of the United Nations-backed government - amid reports of escalating political tension in Libya.

Haftar has since been accused of violating political agreements concluded under the United Nations by Fayez Sarraj, the Prime Minister of the Tripoli-based UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

Even though a deal was signed in 2015 which created the GNA as the legitimate interim Libyan government, it was not wholly implemented due to disagreements with the Tobruk-based parliament.