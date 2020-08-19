As SC orders CBI probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput, this is what Sanjay Raut said

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Mumbai, Aug 19: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said it is not fit for him to comment on the verdict of Supreme Court on Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide case after the Apex Court earlier in the morning has ordered a CBI probe into the death of the actor.

Raut said, "Supreme Court has given its verdict, it is not right to make political comments. Our state's justice system has always been one of the best in the country, no one is above law here & to provide justice to all has been the norm."

"Those in the government who know the law, the Mumbai Police Commissioner or our Advocate General can talk about it, it is not fit for me to comment on the verdict of Supreme Court", the executive editor of Saamana also added.

SC orders CBI probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Meanwhile, the top Court during its three minutes verdict also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case. The Court also said that the Bihar government had the right to refer the Patna FIR lodged by Sushant's father to the CBI.

The court further said that the CBI will be competent to probe not only the Patna FIR, but also any other FIR related to the case. The Maharashtra Government has been asked to comply and assist in the case. The CBI is also free to register a fresh case, the Supreme Court also held.

The court also said that since the Mumbai Police had registered only an accidental death report following Rajput's death, it had limited investigation powers. Since the Bihar police registered a full fledged FIR, which already stands referred to the CBI, the central agency must probe the case, the SC also held.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

Notably, earlier Sanjay Raut had alleged that the relation between the late actor and his father were strained. Raut had also accused the Bihar DGP of acting like the spokesperson of the party. After which Rajput's cousin Neeraj Kumar Bablu has sent a legal notice to Shiv Sena MP Raut over his controversial remarks regarding Sushant's family. The kin has asked Sanjay Raut apologise within 48 hours or face legal action.