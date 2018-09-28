  • search

As SC lifts ban on entry of women into Sabarimala Temple, review plea to be filed

    New Delhi, Sep 28: With the Supreme Court allowing the entry of women in the age group of 10 and 50 into the Sabarimala Temple, a review petition would be filed soon.

    Activist, Rahul Easwer said that he would be seeking a review of the verdict in the court.

    Sabarimala Temple
    Sabarimala Temple

    In a 4:1 majority verdict the Bench said that religion is a way of life basically to link life with diversity.

    Also Read | SC throws open doors of Sabarimala Temple to women

    They also said that devotees of Ayappa do not constitute a separate denomination.

    The Bench said that women cannot be treated as lesser or weak. He said that in this country women as worshipped like Goddesses. Any physiological or biological factor cannot be given legitimacy if they don't pass the muster of credibility, the Bench further observed. Exclusion on the grounds of biological, physiological features like menstruation is unconstitutional and discriminatory, the Bench also said.

    sabarimala sabarimala temple supreme court woman

