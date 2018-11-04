As Sabarimala temple reopens, Hindu outfits urge media not to send women journos

New Delhi, Nov 4: As the Sabarimala temple gets ready to reopen for a day on Monday, the Hindu outfits, barring women's entry in the shrine, have urged media houses not to send women journalists to cover the event.

Notably, the temple is opening for a day on Monday, for the second time.

It is leanr that Kerala authorities have decided to deploy women police officers above the age group of 50 to handle the situation that may arise.

The Sabarimala temple was opened to women between the age group of 10-50 following a September 28 Supreme Court verdict which lifted the ban on entry of women belonging to the menstruating age group in the hilltop shrine. However, the actual time of opening the temple gates for women marked massive protests across the state. Several women, including journalists and activists who attempted to enter the shrine, were forced to return by devotees who protested outside the shrine.