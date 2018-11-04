As Sabarimala temple opens up, 2,000 security personnel stand guard

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 4: There is heavy security in place as the Sabarimala temple opens up for devotees for a one day puja on Monday.

Around 2,000 police personnel under an additional general of police and two inspector generals have been lined up for security. Pathanamthitta collector PB Nooh said the district administration hasn't got any request from women to trek to the hilltop and if they come forward, police will give them protection.

There were reports that five women lawyers who approached the high court two weeks ago for protection to enter the temple, may make it this time, but there is no confirmation.

It may be recalled that the shrine was opened from October 17 for the monthly puja, but it witnessed violent protests. Several women made failed attempts to offer prayers amid police protection. There were nearly 500 cases registered in connection with violent protests and 3,000 persons had been arrested.