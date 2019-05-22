As result day draws closer, NDA allies drop hints about joining cabinet

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 22: Two key allies of the NDA had hinted at a larger role in the next government. Both Nitish Kumar of the JD(U) and O Panneerselvam of the AIADMK have hinted that they could be part of the next government.

Kumar had stayed away from the NDA in 2014 and contesting the election on its own.

However in 2019, the JD(S) contested as an NDA ally. Before flying to New Delhi for the dinner hosted by the BJP, he said, " whatever the outcome of the exit poll may be, we are confident that Narendra Modi would return to power." It is a given that the allies will be part of the NDA government, he also added.

The AIADMK on the other hand rejected the prediction that the DMK would win big in Tamil Nadu. OPS told reporters that the party would decide on joining the NDA government only after the votes are counted.

He said that on May 23, they would be having a meeting at the party office about the joining the NDA cabinet if the BJP led alliance returns to power.