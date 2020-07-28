YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    As Rafales get set to fly into Ambala, India ups diplomatic game

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 28: India has been upping its diplomatic game against China. On Sunday, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar spoke with Israel's foreign minister Gali Ashkenazi.

    What equipping the Rafales with HAMMERs mean

    Prior to that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Gantz. During the talks both leaders expressed satisfaction at the progress of the strategic cooperation between the two countries.

    As Rafales get set to fly into Ambala, India ups diplomatic game

    Both Singh and Gantz also discussed the future of defence engagements. On the other hand National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval spoke with his US counterpart Robert O Brein.

    Who is Galwan Valley named after and what is the India-China dispute about

    First batch of 5 Rafales reaches Al Dhafra airbase in UAE on way to India from France

    Jaishankar also spoke with US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, while Singh had a conversation with his US counterpart, Mark T Esper.

    Sources tell OneIndia that the focus of these conversations was multi-fold. It involved military and intelligence cooperation. The talks were fruitful the source also said.

    Meanwhile the first five Rafale fighter aircraft will reach India on Wednesday. "The delivery of the Rafale fighter jets is significant step in strengthening air power and defence preparedness with the first five Rafale fighter aircraft, built by Dassault, flying out from Merignac airbase in Bordeaux, France, to India today," a statement from the Indian embassy in France read.

    The Indian Air Force said that the aircraft are likely to arrive at Ambala Air Force Station on Wednesday, subject to weather. The No. 17 Squadron, the Golden Arrows is being raised at this based equipped with the Rafale aircraft.

    More RAFALE AIRCRAFT News

    Read more about:

    rafale aircraft indo china indian airforce

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 8:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 28, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue