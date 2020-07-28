As Rafales get set to fly into Ambala, India ups diplomatic game

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 28: India has been upping its diplomatic game against China. On Sunday, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar spoke with Israel's foreign minister Gali Ashkenazi.

What equipping the Rafales with HAMMERs mean

Prior to that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Gantz. During the talks both leaders expressed satisfaction at the progress of the strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Both Singh and Gantz also discussed the future of defence engagements. On the other hand National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval spoke with his US counterpart Robert O Brein.

Who is Galwan Valley named after and what is the India-China dispute about

First batch of 5 Rafales reaches Al Dhafra airbase in UAE on way to India from France

Jaishankar also spoke with US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, while Singh had a conversation with his US counterpart, Mark T Esper.

Sources tell OneIndia that the focus of these conversations was multi-fold. It involved military and intelligence cooperation. The talks were fruitful the source also said.

Meanwhile the first five Rafale fighter aircraft will reach India on Wednesday. "The delivery of the Rafale fighter jets is significant step in strengthening air power and defence preparedness with the first five Rafale fighter aircraft, built by Dassault, flying out from Merignac airbase in Bordeaux, France, to India today," a statement from the Indian embassy in France read.

The Indian Air Force said that the aircraft are likely to arrive at Ambala Air Force Station on Wednesday, subject to weather. The No. 17 Squadron, the Golden Arrows is being raised at this based equipped with the Rafale aircraft.