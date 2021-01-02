As President Xi’s efforts in Nepal flop, China to continue covert ops in Himalayan nation

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 02: The efforts by China to broker peace in Nepal have failed, but President Xi Jinping continues with covert ops to ensure that normalcy in the political circles in Kathmandu returns.

The Chinese team led by Vice Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Guo Yezhou was not able to pacify the warring factions. However China has now sent a team of three comprising -Zekun Lai, Dongme Huang and Yonglin Zhong to Nepal to pacify the warring factions.

The three are the Chinese Communist Party's point persons who have cultivated Nepal political leaders for long.

Ready to forget everything if PM KP Sharma Oli accepts mistakes: Madhav Kumar Nepal at protest rally

The team led by Guo had met with Prime Minister, K P Sharma Oli and persuaded him to roll back the decision to dissolve parliament. He had also tried persuading the warring factions to fight the elections jointly. Finally, he had also tried to get the Supreme Court rolling back the presidential order of dissolving Parliament.

Sources tell OneIndia, President Xi will continue to make efforts to get Nepal back on track. While the team led by Guo returned to China on Wednesday, the three member team which had travelled secretly will continue to make efforts to persuade the Nepal leaders.

Guo on the first day of his visit met with President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Oli. He then met with three former PMs from the rival camp-Prachanda, Madhav Nepal and Jhananath Khanal.

During Gou's meeting with Oli the latter declined a suggestion that his Cabinet should rescind the recommendation on the dissolution of Parliament. This has left the Chinese team with no other option to back his rival faction. There would be attempts to dent Oli's credibility.

Nepal plunged into a political crisis last Sunday after Prime Minister Oli, known for his pro-Beijing leanings, in a surprise move, recommended dissolving the 275-member House.

Acting on the prime minister's recommendation, Nepal's President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the House the same day and announced fresh elections on April 30 and May 10, sparking protests from a large section of the NCP led by Prachanda, also a co-chair of the ruling party.

Asked whether Guo's visit was aimed at bringing about a political reconciliation between the two groups within the NCP, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing that China has noted the "developments in Nepal's political situation".

China appeals to warring factions in Nepal to handle political crisis properly

Vaccines to be provided for free across India, says health min | Oneindia News

"As a friend and close neighbour, we sincerely hope that all sides in Nepal will bear in mind the nation's interest and the overall picture and properly handle internal disputes and strive to achieve political stability and national development," Zhao said.

"The CPC upholds the principle of inter-party relation featuring independence, complete equality, mutual respect and non-interference," he said.