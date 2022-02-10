As polling begins in mega state of UP, PM Modi, Shah have this to say

Phase 1 of UP polls: How did Western UP vote in last elections

New Delhi, Feb 10: Pehle matdan, Phil jalpan is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message as voting began for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Today is the first phase of voting in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. I request all the voters to participate enthusiastically in this holy festival of democracy by following the rules of COVID-19. Remember - Vote first, then refreshments, the PM's tweet in Hindi read.

उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव में आज पहले चरण की वोटिंग है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे कोविड नियमों का पालन करते हुए लोकतंत्र के इस पावन पर्व में बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लें। याद रखना है- पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2022

Today is the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh. I appeal to all the brothers and sisters of this phase to vote in maximum numbers to elect a government that will give you security, respect and good governance along with development in the state. Your one vote is the basis of bright future of Uttar Pradesh, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah tweeted.

आज उत्तर प्रदेश में प्रथम चरण का मतदान है। मैं इस चरण के सभी भाइयों-बहनों से अपील करता हूँ कि प्रदेश में विकास के साथ-साथ आपको सुरक्षा, सम्मान व सुशासन देने वाली सरकार को चुनने के लिए अधिक से अधिक संख्या में मतदान करें।



आपका एक वोट उत्तर प्रदेश के उज्ज्वल भविष्य का आधार है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 10, 2022

The battle for Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday with polling at 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state. Polling started at 7.00 AM and will continue till 6.00 PM, officials of the state election commission said.

Polling will be held in 7 phases in UP. In the first phase, 58 assembly constituencies from eleven districts will go to poll on February 10.

Jats are the dominant community in western UP. Eight seats of Agra-Aligarh divisions and 18 seats of Meerut-Saharanpur divisions are well represented by the Jat community.

In 2017, the BJP bagged 53 of the 58 seats, while the SP and the BSP had got two seats each. One seat had gone to the RLD.

People form queues at booth number 299 - at Public Inter College - in Kairana as voting for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections begins.

We've set up 6 booths- 374-379; covering sectors of Raj Nagar. Necessary COVID measures have been taken. Thermal screening will be done at gates. We have also kept the school cameras off: Poonam Yadav, Sector Magistrate

