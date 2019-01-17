As PM led panel gets set to meet, here are the officers in contention to become next CBI chief

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 17: There are nine names in contention as the high powered committee gets set to meet on January 24 to decide on the next CBI chief.

The committee comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition and Chief Justice of India would meet to finalise the name of the next chief amidst a raging controversy in the CBI. After mutual consultations, the government has finalised January 24 as the date for the meeting to select the new CBI Director, a post which is lying vacant ever since the government removed Alok Verma and appointed him as Director General Fire Service.

It is the Department of Personnel and Training that compiles a list of officers at the director general level eligible for selection as the next CBI boss every two years.

While finding a new CBI chief, the government would keep in mind the guidelines set by the Supreme Court in 2004. The court had said that officers from the four oldest serving batches of the IPS from 1982 to 1985 shall be in contention. The court also said that seniority, integrity and experience in investigations of anti-corruption shall be the criteria to be followed, while appointing a new chief.

The list is prepared by the DoPT, following which the final call is taken by a committee comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

The next CBI chief:

Rajesh Ranjan: Central Industrial Security Force chief

Central Industrial Security Force chief Javeed Ahmad: Director of National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science

Director of National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science Vivek Johri: Research and Analysis, Special Secretary

Research and Analysis, Special Secretary O P Galhotra , Rajasthan Police chief

, Rajasthan Police chief Arun Kumar , Railway Protection Force chief

, Railway Protection Force chief Rina Mitra : Special Secretary (internal security), Home Ministry.

: Special Secretary (internal security), Home Ministry. Rajnikant Mishra: Border Security Force chief

Border Security Force chief Y V Modi: National Investigation chief

National Investigation chief S S Deswal, Chief of Indo-Tibetan Border Police chief