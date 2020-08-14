As PLA remains perched at green top of Finger 4, India set to call China’s bluff

New Delhi, Aug 14: India is set to call China's bluff and convey that the PLA is the aggressor. China has been holding routine meetings and projecting normalcy so that India must accept the PLA's aggression.

New Delhi will call out this bluff even as it gets ready for another round of diplomatic level talks at the joint secretary level. Officials that OneIndia spoke with say that on one hand, China says that it is building trust with India. However, the PLA is still at the green top of Finger 4 feature on the north bank of Pangong Tso.

This kind of posturing by the Chinese is not acceptable. The fact of the matter is that the PLA is the aggressor and India will call out this bluff soon, the officer cited above also said.

Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat informed a committee of lawmakers that the de-escalation in Ladakh where the Chinese troops transgressed in June may take more time. He also said that this transgression led to the Indian troops being deployed in large numbers.

The General also emphasised that India its prepared to face any onslaught. However efforts are being made to bridge the trust deficit with China, he also said.

Meanwhile, India has told China to stop further construction and pull back troops from the Depsang-Daulat Beg Oldie sector of eastern Ladakh. During the talks between the two sides, India also told China to stop further construction activities in the area.

During the talks, India stressed upon the importance of reducing tensions in the Depsang plains, an official familiar with the developments told OneIndia. This has been a major flash point for several years now, owing to the perceptions of the Line of Actual Control.

The military level talks between the two sides was held on Saturday between 11 am and 7,30 pm. India stressed on the fact that the PLA troops who are camping near the Bottleneck area in the Depsang plains since May should not block Indian soldiers from going to their Patrolling Points-10, 11, 12 and 13.

The primary agenda of the meeting was to reduce tensions at the Depsang Plains, where there is a massive build up of troops of both sides. The meeting would discuss ways to de-escalate as well as disengage. India will also seek restoration of patrolling rights for its soldiers.