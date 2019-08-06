As Parliament okays Article 370, Modi says,'A new dawn, better tomorrow awaits'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 06: Soon after Lok Sabha passed the resolution to revoke Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted saying Jammu & Kashmir is now free from shackles and also said a new dawn, better tomorrow awaits.

In a series of tweet, Modi said,''Together we are, together we shall rise and together we will fulfil the dreams of 130 crore Indians. A momentous occasion in our Parliamentary democracy, where landmark bills pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir have been passed with overwhelming support.''

PM Modi said, "The Bills pertaining to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh will ensure integration and empowerment. These steps will bring the youth into the mainstream and give them innumerable opportunities to showcase their skills and talents."

The Prime Minster also ongratulated people of Ladakh and said, "Their long-standing demand of being declared a Union Territory has been fulfilled." He said,''Special congratulations to people of Ladakh. It is a matter of great joy that their long-standing demand of being declared a Union Territory has been fulfilled. This decision will give impetus to overall prosperity of the region & ensure better developmental facilities.''

He also said,''I salute my sisters and brothers of Jammu, Kashmir, & Ladakh for their courage & resilience.For years, vested interest groups who believed in emotional blackmail never cared for people's empowerment. J&K is now free from their shackles. A new dawn, better tomorrow awaits.''

He also appreciated Ladakh MPJamyang Tsering Namgyal for his speech in Parliament today. He tweeted, "My young friend, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal who is @MPLadakh delivered an outstanding speech in the Lok Sabha while discussing key bills on J&K. He coherently presents the aspirations of our sisters and brothers from Ladakh. It is a must hear!"

The Lok Sabha adopted the resolution to revoke Article 370 and the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 which bifurcates the state into two Union territories - with 351 Ayes, and 71 Noes. After re-voting, 66 MPs voted against while as 366 MPs voted in favour to pass the Bill. Since Rajya Sabha had approved the bill on Monday, the stage is now set for Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir to become Union Territories.