As Oli clings on to Nepal PM’s post, leadership looks to keep party intact

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 03: Nepal's Prime Minister, K P Oli is refusing to yield to party pressure to step down as the nation's leader.

His decision to prorogue both Houses of Parliament has angered the party's leadership.

The Maoist partners headed by former PM, Pushpa Kumar Dahal met with President Bidhiya Devi Bhandari and protested the move. The President had instantly endorsed the decision by the Cabinet chaired by Oli to prorogue the ongoing budget session.

Dahal also known as Prachanda and Oli are co-chairpersons of the ruling Nepal Communist Party. A crucial meeting of the party's central committee has been deferred until Saturday. Attempts are being made to keep the party intact.

Four top leaders of Nepal's Communist Party including Prachanda had also sought proof from Prime Minister, K P Oli about his allegation that India was trying to topple his government.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal or Prachanda said that it is not India, but he himself who is seeking Oli's resignation.

On Monday, Oli accused India of trying to topple him. The allegation comes in the wake of differences cropping up between Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal also known as Prachanda.

Oli alleged that meetings were being organised in New Delhi against Nepal's decision to amend its Constitution to include in its map Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura.

It is unthinkable, the things that are happening in Delhi against the amendment to the Constitution. Listen to the Delhi media. Look at the meetings being organised in India, Oli also said.

He also referred to a plot to overthrow his government. You must know Nepal's nationalism is not so weak that outside forces will be able to topple it, he also said. While stating that he had no desire to be in the post forever, he also ruled out any possibility of him quitting now. If I quit, there will be no leader to raise the issue of nationalism and territory.

There has been immense pressure on him to either quit as the Prime Minister or the post of chairperson of the NCP. Oli is one of the NCP's two chairpersons, a post that he shares with Prachanda.

On Friday, he was absent from meeting of the NCP's standing committee. He is said to have sent word that he would join the meeting late, but never turned up. In fact he had made it to the first meeting on Thursday, but he was criticised severely by Prachanda.

India is closely watching the developments, even as cries for Oli's resignation grows.

Reports from Nepal say that their Prime Minister is already facing a crisis with calls for his resignation. India has been watching closely following reports that said that Nepal may have ceded territory to China. This has however been denied by Nepal's foreign ministry.

During the standing committee meeting of the Communist Party, both Oli and P K Dahal Prachanda accused each other of failing the government andante party.