As Mumbai rains continues, Sena mocks media, editorial alleges discrimination in reporting

    Mumbai, July 02: As the incessant rainfall over the night has brought Mumbai to a standstill, Shiv Sena has now taken on the monsoon and its reportage. In its latest editorial, the Sena, in its mouthpiece Saamna, has spoken about how the monsoon is covered by media, and also about how selectively it is showing Mumbai's apathy.

    Shiv Sena, which is ruling the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) claimed that water is drained in record time, but the 24X7 media selectively reaches low-lying areas and shows the water logged in those areas.

    A Municipal worker stands guard to warn pedestrians of an open manhole on a waterlogged street following heavy monsoon rains, in Mumbai

    It also said, "Monsoon is now active in every area of ​​Maharashtra. Three weeks late, but the cloud of monsoons now surround all the districts of the state. There is torrential rain in Konkan, Mumbai and Thane."

    In Mumbai, 234 mm rain was recorded on Saturday. This is the second such record in the past ten years.

    "According to the laws of nature, the lower regions are flooded by continuous rain and the water level comes down as rain peters off," it said.

    Mumbai rains updates: Intense rainfall for next 2 hours, says IMD

    Attacking the media, the editorial said while some reporters may bring 'breaking news' by visiting a few places and crying themselves hoarse over waterlogging, nobody bothers to show how the collected water is removed in the shortest period possible and the kind of hard work that goes into achieving that.

    Meanwhile, the Central and Western Railway suspended the train services after waterlogging in various parts along the tracks. According to agency reports, 54 flights were diverted from city's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 10:42 [IST]
