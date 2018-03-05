As KCR moots Third Front, BJP calls it a ‘sob club’

With the Congress failing to provide an alternative on the national level, several political parties are now mooting a third front minus the Congress and BJP.

The idea mooted by K Chandrasekar Rao, Chief Minister of Telangana got the backing of Mamata Banerjee his counterpart from West Bengal. In a telephonic conversation, Mamata told KCR that she would completely back this front. She said that she agreed with KCR's opinion that there is a need to bring about a qualitative change in the country.

Meanwhile, KCR is also said to have dialled the Shiv Sena and Telugu Desam Party regarding the alliance. Both are allies of the BJP but are currently sulking. KCR feels that it would add strength to the alliance if both Sena and TDP are roped in.

KCR has been getting the support of several persons. Pawan Kalyan of the Jana Sena and Asaduddin Owaisi also welcomed Rao's move.

The BJP, however, does not see this front getting much traction. G V L Narasimha Rao, the national spokesperson of the BJP told OneIndia that KCR is an unknown entity outside Telangana.

In the four years that he has ruled Telangana, it has been a golden period no doubt, but only for his family. The fact is that the rest of Telangana feels betrayed by KCR, Rao also added.

He further said the results in Northeast has sent panic waves across the political circles. This front is nothing but a case of survival instinct. When you start losing, all potential losers tend to come together and give each other moral support.

KCR himself is in the midst of a crisis. There are farmer suicides and the youth are up in arms. This has forced him to look for friends who are on the same ship as he is. In short, what I would call this Third Front is a 'sob club,' Rao also adds.

OneIndia News

