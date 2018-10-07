As J&K preps for polls, 250 terrorists wait to infiltrate from Pakistan

Srinagar, Oct 7: Ahead of the crucial local body elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army has said that there are over 250 terrorists waiting at the various launch pads across the border to infiltrate.

"More than 250 militants are ready to infiltrate into this side of LoC (from Pakistan) but our soldiers are ready to foil their attempts," Corps commander of Srinagar-based 15-Corps Lieutenant General AK Bhatt said

He further added that there would be more infiltration attempts in the coming months, but are forces are on high alert to foil such attempts.

Also Read | J&K polls: High alert declared, security agencies leaving nothing to chance

General Bhatt put the number of active militants in Kashmir valley at around 300, including fresh recruits. He said that people in south Kashmir should take a lesson from people in north Kashmir "who haven't sheltered any militant outfit."

He said that since 1947, these people from north Kashmir have given them full support. We will try our best to help these people and recruit more and more boys from this area," he said.

Asked about the security preparations for the upcoming Urban Local Bodies and Panchayat elections, General Bhatt said, "With the help of police and CRPF, our soldiers are working round the clock to make the election successful."

Also Read | Hizbul's overground module in Kashmir busted

The first phase of the urban local body polls will be undertaken on October 8, followed by the second phase on October 10 and the third on October 13. The fourth and final phase will take place on October 16 and counting of votes will be held on October 20.