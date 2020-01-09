As Iran-US tensions soar, Indian Navy on standby for evacuations

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 09: The Indian Navy is on standby for emergency evacuations in the wake of the escalating tensions between Iran and US.

The INS Trikand is currently deployed in the Gulf of Oman as part of the ongoing Operation Sankalp.

This operation was launched last year to safeguard Indian flagged vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, following certain maritime security incidents in the region.

They appear to be standing down, says Trump after Iran missile strikes

An official familiar with the developments tells OneIndia that the INS Trikand can be diverted to help in evacuation if needed. The Indian Navy is also keeping a few warships on full operational readiness, with supplies in case they have to head towards the Middle East, the official also said.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said that there were no American casualties in the Iranian strike on military bases housing US troops in Iraq.

He further added that Tehran appeared to be standing down. No Americans were hurt in the attack by the Iranian regime. We suffered no casualties, Trump said in a White House address. Our great American forces are prepared for anything. Iran appears to be standing down, Trump further said.

On Wednesday, Iran said that it launched tens of surface to surface missiles at Iraq's Ain Assad air base that houses US troops. The attack was over the killing of Iran's top general Qassem Soleimani.

Iran missile attacks: Iran gave Iraq a heads-up before firing 22 missiles at US forces on its soil

The Iran's Revolutionary Guards has warned the US and its regional allies against retaliating over the missile attack in Iraq.

"We are warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist army, that any territory that is the starting point of aggressive acts against Iran will be targeted," a statement read. It also warned Israel.