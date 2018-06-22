As infiltrations get harder, Jaish-Lashkar plot big to release terrorists from jail

The name of Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist Naved Jutt, who made a dare-devil escape from jail has cropped up in the investigations being conducted into the murder of noted journalist, Shujaat Bukhari.

Investigators have also found a direct ISI link to the killings and say that this was orchestrated to send a message to the journalists in Kashmir. The one line message in the killing was, 'follow our line or face the music.'

While security forces battle terrorists on the ground as well as at the border, Intelligence Bureau officials continue to warn about plots which would look to free terrorists from jail.

The latest plot relates to the one being hatched by the Jaish-e-Mohammad and is personally being overseen by its chief, Maulana Masood Azhar. The Lashkar-e-Tayiba too had carried out a similar operation as a result of which it managed to free one of its deadliest terrorists, Naved Jutt.

The plot to free prisoners has larger ramifications. One the terror groups are trying to get their men out of jails and secondly a successful plot of this nature would be a major embarrassment to the security agencies.

With the Governor's rule in place and the security agencies being ordered to go all out, IB officials warn that in a bid to escalate the problem, terrorists would look to strike at jails too. The IB has also alerted the police to take extra precaution while moving around the terrorists.

When Jutt had managed to escape, he was being taken to a hospital. The IB says that terrorists would come up with such excuses and all efforts must be taken to ensure that they receive treatment within jail itself. The police have also been advised to produce these persons in courts through video-conferencing. The situation is extremely volatile and all movement of terrorists must be prevented, the intelligence also says.

How Jutt escaped:

The escape of Naved Jutt, was a blow to the security agencies. It was with much difficulty that he was arrested in the first place. He is brash and dangerous and it is extremely crucial for the security forces to nab or kill him.

Jutt's presence in the Valley is also a shot in the arm for the terror groups. He is thoroughly trained and it is crucial for the terror groups that he calls the shots, especially when they have lost more of their top terrorists in encounters.

On February 6, Jutt and his accomplices managed to escape from the SMHS hospital. Taking advantage of the rush at the hospital, Jutt's accomplice Hilal passed a pistol to him before he could open fire on the policemen who were escorting him.

The plan was executed to such perfection that there was already a motor-cycle and a car waiting to fetch them. The duo preferred the motor-cycle to make their escape. From the hospital, Naveed was dropped on the other side of Abdullah bridge (Rajbagh) and kept at a place and taken to Kakapora in Pulwama district later in the day.

What the Jaish is planning:

With the infiltrations becoming tougher, the Jaish has put in place a plan to free its terrorists who are lodged in the Kashmir jails. Recently, Azhar had assured his men that he would free all terrorists lodged in the jails of Kashmir.

He called for a spate of attacks on security personnel too. The current batch that is training in Bhawalpur would focus on releasing prisoners from the jails in the Valley. Azhar said that the Jaish members who are in jail should not consider themselves as orphans.

We are there for them and soon we will send our men and release them from jail, he also said.

