YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    As India-China tensions soar, NSA Doval, Wang Yi set to meet

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 23: National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval and Chinese foreign minister, Wang Yi are likely to hold a round of talks to de-escalate tensions along the Line of Actual Control.

    Who is Galwan Valley named after and what is the India-China dispute about

    Doval and Yi who are the Special Representatives of India and China will soon hold talks to discuss a road map ahead and reduce tensions.

    As India-China tensions soar, NSA Doval, Wang Yi set to meet

    India has noted that the Chinese People's Liberation Army had not yet withdrawn troops from the norther bank of the Pangong Tso lake as well as several other stand off areas. In the midst of these tensions, both Doval and Yi will review the situation and hold strategic consultations. Both will also review the process of disengagement, an official informed OneIndia.

    Bluntly put: How NSA Ajit Doval got the Chinese to relent twice

    Meanwhile there is complete disengagement only in two of the four friction points. The troops from both sides have stepped back at PP 14 and PP15. However at the PP17A there are still 50 troops on each side, less than a kilometre away from each other.

    The understanding reached by the military commanders states that no side is allowed to patrol the four friction points. In the Depsang Plains China has blocked Indian access to the traditional patrolling limit in the area. At Pangong Tso although the Chinese have stepped back at Finger 5, they continue to occupy the Finger 4 Ridgeline.

    The next military commander level talks between India and China will take place only after some movement on the ground is visible.

      Sonu Punjaban gets 24 years in jail for trafficking minor| Oneindia News

      India wants China to create a buffer and has noted that at PP-17 (Gogra), the gap between the two armies is incomplete. It has been reported that the gap is narrower than the ideal 1.5 kilometres on each side.

      Further there has not been much change at Finger 4 on the north bank of Pangong Tso and the PLA continues to sit on the Ridgeline of a mountain spur. Now a fresh physical verification of the buffer zone will be made as the previous one showed a partial pull back by China. This was unlike what was agreed at the meetings of the top military commanders. It had been decided that both sides had to move back 1.5 kilometres on each side of the approximate Line of Actual Control. However the same has not happened.

      India-China stand off: No breakthrough as yet, ground situation remains unchanged

      The source cited above said that if the talks were to progress then China would need to completely adhere to the agreement on creating a buffer zone.

      More AJIT DOVAL News

      Read more about:

      ajit doval indo china line of actual control

      Story first published: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 8:35 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 23, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue