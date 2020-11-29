When we have something to share, we will share: MEA on reported proposals to resolve Ladakh standoff

As India-China stalemate continues, MARCOS go to Pangong Tso

New Delhi, Nov 29: The Marine Commandos have been deployed the Pangong Tso lake area amidst the standoff with China.

The deployment adds to India's strength at the conflict zone, where the Indian Air Force's Garud and Army's Para Special Forces have been deployed since day one. The idea behind the deployment of the MARCOS is to enhance the integrations of the three services and also provide the naval commanders exposure to extreme cold weather conditions.

The Navy commandos will soon get boats for operations in the lake along with the existing infrastructure for operations.

Meanwhile the stalemate between India and China continues as both countries are yet to agree on the modalities for the proposed troop disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

The talks between the military commanders have been stalled and there is no clarity as yet on the pullback. China is yet to get back on the dates for the next round of talks, sources tell OneIndia.

New Delhi has stressed upon complete disengagement of troops as the objective for the talks with China. India also wants complete restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC, Ministry of External Affairs, spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava said.

Srivastava described the latest round of talks between the military commanders of India and China as candid, in-depth and constructive. Exchanged views on disengagement at all friction points along the Line of Actual Control in the western sector of the India-China border areas, Srivastava also said.

Even as the military commanders were discussing a disengagement plan, reports of the Chinese fortifying their positions began to trickle in. The plan of disengagement could not be implemented as New Delhi rejected China's proposal to create a moratorium on patrolling between Finger 3 and Finger 8 on the northern bank of the Pangong Tso.

While talks between the two military commanders is expected to take soon, there appears to be no change in China's position at the border. The manner in which the Chinese PLA is sending in reinforcements, it does not appear that the standoff is going to die down anytime soon.

Officials tell OneIndia that China continues to build up its troops and is adding infrastructure at the border to keep up the pressure with India even as the two sides continue dialogue on disengagement and de-escalation.

Further the Indian side has noticed that the Chinese PLA is undertaking road construction for faster deployment on the LAC. This is being done to focus on the DBO sector as well as the Depsang Bulge area.

Further there are containers, each accommodating six PLA soldiers. Apart from this new hospital facilities have come up in the depth areas. This has been done to cater to those soldiers who are suffering altitude sickness.

India is well aware that it needs to be prepared for a long haul. However it is also important that the two sides keep talking so that there is no accident at the border, which could lead to further escalation.

The Indian Army on the other hand worked at a record speed to set up the heated shelters, arctic tents and bunkers. It also acquired specialised winter clothing, gear and other essential supplies for the over 50,000 troops deployed at the friction points along the Line of Actual Control.

Officials say that this was crucial as the temperatures have already dipped to minus 20 degree Celsius. The official said that the Indian Army has been prepping for this situation for long.

This is going to be a test of endurance and the situation along the LAC remains tense, but under control. The official cited above said that the Indian Army is ready for the long winter ahead. It would be a test of endurance, the source said while adding that India has the advantage as it has been sitting on the glaciated heights of the Saltoro ridge since 1984.