As Imran Khan gets set to dial Modi, India to seek verifiable action against terrorists

New Delhi, Feb 28: India is set to ask Pakistan for credible and verifiable action that Pakistan has taken against the terrorists and proxies that operate on its soil.

The information would be sought during a phone call that Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan is set to make to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All modalities are being worked out in Pakistan for this dialogue.

During the conversation, Pakistan may offer to send back the Indian Air Force pilot, who is currently in Pakistan's custody. Earlier, during the day, Pakistan's foreign minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Islamabad was willing to consider the return of the pilot if it led to de-escalation of tensions.

Meanwhile the United States has stepped into de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan. US President, Donald Trump has said that he is hopeful that the tensions will end soon. We have reasonably attractive news from India and Pakistan. They have been going at it and we have been involved trying to have stop them. We have reasonably decent news, he also added.

India on the other hand has said that it has demanded the unconditional release of its IAF pilot who is in Pakistan's custody. Sources also said that there is no deal on to secure the release of the pilot. We demand that he be unconditionally released, the source also added.