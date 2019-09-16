  • search
Trending Howdy Modi Chidambaram
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    As Hindi debate rages, BJP counters Congress with Chidambaram's old video

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 16: Amid raging debate over Hindi as national language, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday posted an old video of Congress party from the Hindi Diwas celebration in 2010.

    Speaking at the Hindi Diwas function, Chidambaram can be seen speaking in favour of Hindi in the language.

    Kiren Rijiju
    Kiren Rijiju

    "Congress Party's stand on "Hindi" language. Now tell your allies as well," Rijiju said while sharing the video dated September 14, 2010 on Twitter.

    Amit Shah also appealed that Hindi be made the primary language, saying that it is necessary to have one to represent India.

    "India is a country of different languages and every language has its own importance but it is very important to have a language which should become the identity of India in the world. If one language can unite the country today, it is the widely-spoken Hindi language," Amit Shah tweeted.

    Won't compromise, says Yediyurappa after Amit Shah's Hindi push

    Reacting to Shah's proposal, DMK President MK Stalin said that this was against national integrity. "They (BJP leaders) are continuously imposing Hindi and we are opposing it all along...thrusting of Hindi is being carried on in an autocratic fashion (by the Centre) despite such opposition," he added.

    Kamal Haasan too slammed Amit Shah for his Hindi comment and said: "The unity in diversity is a promise that we made when we made India into a Republic. Now, no Shah, Sultan or Samrat must renege on that promise. We respect all languages, but our mother language will always be Tamil."

    While India has two official languages at the national level and 22 scheduled languages recognised at the state level, the country does not have any national language.

    A national language is intended to have a patriotic and nationalistic identity, whereas official languages and scheduled languages are designated purely for the purpose of communication at the official level.

    More KIREN RIJIJU News

    Read more about:

    kiren rijiju chidambaram

    Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 23:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue