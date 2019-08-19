  • search
    As Haj pilgrims return, curbs restored in parts of Srinagar

    Srinagar, Aug 19: Restrictions were tightened in some parts of the city on Sunday following incidents of violence a day earlier, even as the first batch of Haj pilgrims returned to Kashmir from Saudi Arabia, officials said.

    They added restrictions continued in many parts of the Valley for the 14th day on Sunday.

    Farooq Khan, advisor to JK Governor receives first batch of Hajj pilgrims at Srinagar airport.PTI Photo

    Restrictions were reimposed in certain areas which witnessed trouble on Saturday after the curbs were eased in several areas of the city and elsewhere in the valley, the officials said.

    They said protests took place at around a dozen places in which several protesters were injured.

    However, the exact number of injuries was not available, they added.

    The officials said the flights carrying around 300 pilgrims landed at the Srinagar airport in the morning.

    Elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth movement of pilgrims to their respective destinations, they said.

    "Only one family member is allowed at the airport to receive the Hajis. A fleet of the State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) buses has been deployed to facilitate the movement of Hajis and their relatives with the coordination of all district administrations," an official said.

    The security forces, they said, have been directed to allow passage of pilgrims and their relatives, who have already been issued passes, through the areas where restrictions are in place.

    Government spokesman Rohit Kansal had on Saturday said the restrictions were eased in 35 police station areas of the valley. However, several places witnessed clashes between groups of youth and security forces, leading to reimposition of the curbs.

    On Saturday evening, Kansal said protests took place at six places in the valley in which eight persons suffered injuries.

    Landline telephone services have been restored in several areas of the city as the process to bring more areas on the telecom map was going on, the officials said.

    Some private vehicles were seen plying in the civil lines areas of the city and the other district headquarters of the valley, they said. Some shops were also open in those areas, they added.

    Read more about:

    haj pilgrims violence in kashmir kashmir valley

    Story first published: Monday, August 19, 2019, 5:50 [IST]
