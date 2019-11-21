As govt formation becomes reality, Shiv Sena set to pack MLAs to Rajasthan

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 21: With some clarity emerging regarding the formation of a government in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena is likely to pack of its MLAs to Rajasthan in a bid to avoid poaching.

The Shiv Sena has called for an important meeting on Friday, in which it had instructed its MLAs to carry with them their Aadhaar cards and change of clothes. The MLAs would meet with party chief, Udhav Thackeray and final touches to the formation of the government would be given.

The Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena today indicated that there would be some development by Friday or latest by Saturday on the formation of the government. The three parties as for now appear to have ironed out their differences and are set to form the government.

For the Sena, the primary concern would be to shield its MLAs. At first it was being debated that they may be sent to either Goa of Madhya Pradesh. However, now the MLAs would be housed somewhere in Rajasthan. It may be recalled that a few days back the Congress had housed its MLAs at a resort in Jaipur.

The Sena may send its MLAs to either Jaipur or Udaipur. The location would be finalised by tonight and following tomorrow's meeting, they would be packed off to Rajasthan.

The BJP and Shiv Sena had fought the elections in Maharashtra together. However with the Sena insisting on a 50:50 formula, the alliance fell apart.