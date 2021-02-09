As government mulls action against Mahua Moitra, TMC MP says 'it will be a privilege'

'Thought he was referring to Bengal': PM Modi's dig at Derek O'Brien's remarks on 'freedom of speech'

New Delhi, Feb 09: With just a day after her comments in the Lok Sabha caused a massive uproar, TMC Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra on Tuesday said that "arresting, attacking and repressing our voices will not hold".

On Monday, Mahua Moitra's critical remarks against a former Chief Justice of India, during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, did not go down well with the treasury benches, who accused the TMC MP of breaching parliamentary rules and disrespecting the chair.

It is reportedly said that the government is mulling a breach of privilege notice against Moitra for making allegations against the judiciary, the TMC MP seemed unfazed.

The 45-year-old MP from West Bengal's Krishna Nagar also tweeted about the expungement of her remarks pertaining to the judiciary. "Truth can never be expunged," said Moitra in another tweet.

Moitra continued to launch an attack on the Centre over issues such as farm laws, Citizenship (Amendment) Act and migrants' movement during COVID-19-induced lockdown.

"If indeed this government cares so much for persecuted Hindus why does it miss deadline after deadline to notify CAA rules?," posted Moitra while tweeting a portion of her yesterday's speech in the Lok Sabha.