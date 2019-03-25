As glaciers melt, bodies of dead Mount Everest explorers get exposed

India

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Kathmandu, March 25: Mount Everest has always been the top-most attraction for mountaineers as it is the final frontier of their careers. Several people have climbed the world's tallest peak and while many have succeeded, many have perished as well. Many of those fearless souls who lost their lives during the adventure remained buried under the snow for over decades.

Today, because of the climate change and the withdrawing glaciers that are melting, a number of those missing mountaineers is being found as their bodies are surfacing from under the snow. Around 300 people have faced tragic consequences while trying to scale Mount Everest, including 22 who died in just one day in 2015.

Former president of Nepal Mountaineering Association Ang Tshering Sherpa said the melting sheets were caused by climate change and the phenomenon was exposing bodies that remained buried under the snow for years now.

However, bringing down the bodies is a difficult task not only because of the environmental conditions at a high altitude but also because of legal reasons. Besides, it is also quite expensive an affair to remove the bodies (reports say it costs around £60,000 to remove the dead bodies).

Nepal's laws demand involvement of the government while moving the dead bodies stuck high up in the Himalayas. Most of the dead bodies have been found in the Khumbu Icefall and South Coll areas.