  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    As glaciers melt, bodies of dead Mount Everest explorers get exposed

    By
    |

    Kathmandu, March 25: Mount Everest has always been the top-most attraction for mountaineers as it is the final frontier of their careers. Several people have climbed the world's tallest peak and while many have succeeded, many have perished as well. Many of those fearless souls who lost their lives during the adventure remained buried under the snow for over decades.

    As glaciers melt, bodies of dead Mount Everest explorers get exposed
    Representational Image

    Today, because of the climate change and the withdrawing glaciers that are melting, a number of those missing mountaineers is being found as their bodies are surfacing from under the snow. Around 300 people have faced tragic consequences while trying to scale Mount Everest, including 22 who died in just one day in 2015.

    Former president of Nepal Mountaineering Association Ang Tshering Sherpa said the melting sheets were caused by climate change and the phenomenon was exposing bodies that remained buried under the snow for years now.

    2 foreign climbers died on Mount Everest: Nepal official

    However, bringing down the bodies is a difficult task not only because of the environmental conditions at a high altitude but also because of legal reasons. Besides, it is also quite expensive an affair to remove the bodies (reports say it costs around £60,000 to remove the dead bodies).

    Nepal's laws demand involvement of the government while moving the dead bodies stuck high up in the Himalayas. Most of the dead bodies have been found in the Khumbu Icefall and South Coll areas.

    More MOUNT EVEREST News

    Read more about:

    mount everest adventure explorers climate change

    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 10:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue