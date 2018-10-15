India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

As fuel prices rise, PM Modi to meet major oil company heads today

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 15: The petrol, diesel prices continued to rise across the four major metros today even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to meet oil company chief's today to take stock of the scenario.

    The fuel price hike continued on Sunday, with petrol prices in the national capital touching Rs. 82.72 per litre, while diesel prices touched Rs. 75.38 per litre.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    On Sunday, petrol was selling for Rs. 88.18 per litre at Mumbai, while diesel was being sold at Rs. 79.02 per litre.

    Similar trends were observed in other cities, with petrol prices climbing to Rs. 85.99 per litre and Rs. 84.54 litre in Chennai and Kolkata, respectively.

    Also Read Fuel prices continue to rise, petrol at 82.72 in Delhi, Rs 88.18 in Mumbai

    Diesel was being sold at Rs. 79.71 and Rs. 77.23 per litre in Chennai and Kolkata, respectively.

    Notably, the price hikes come a little over a week after the Central government announced a Rs. 2.50 reduction in fuel prices to ease the pressure on the general public.

    The fuel prices vary from region to region due to local taxes, as the product is excluded from the Goods and Services Tax regime. Delhi has the lowest tax rate among the four metro cities.

    Also Read Petrol, diesel prices cut by Rs 2.50 after excise reduction

    Following the Central government's move to slash prices on October 4, several states followed suit.

    Meanwhile, the political slugfest over fuel prices between the Opposition and the NDA government continues.

    While the NDA government has maintained that the sustained rise in fuel prices are resultant of conditions in international markets, the Opposition, particularly the Congress, has trained its guns on the NDA government, accusing it of not doing enough to control the spiralling fuel prices.

    Read more about:

    fuel price rise pm modi indian oil corporation

    Story first published: Monday, October 15, 2018, 0:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 15, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue