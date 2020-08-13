YouTube
    As Former president Pranab Mukherjee is haemodynamically stable, what it really means

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 13: Former President Pranab Mukherjee alive and haemodynamically stable, says his son Abhijit Mukherjee.

    Mukherjee is deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and continues to be on ventilatory support, stated R&R hospital, Delhi.

    Former President Pranab Mukherjee

    Abhijit Mukherjee, son of Pranab Mukherjee, tweeted, "With All Your Prayers, My Father is haemodynamically stable now. I request everyone to continue with your prayers & good wishes for his speedy recovery. Thank You".

    Pranab Mukherjee's doctor who treated him in 2007, says he suffered head injury in mishap

    "Shri Pranab Mukherjee's health condition continues to remain critical. Presently, he is haemodynamically stable and on a ventilator," a statement from the hospital said.

    What does haemodynamically stable mean

    If one patient has stable hemodynamics, it means that the force at which the heart pumps blood is stable.

    Maintaining stable blood flow in the heart and vessels is vital in supporting regular organ functions including the heart's.

    Haemodynamic stability can be defined as perfusion failure, represented by clinical features of circulatory shock and advanced heart failure.

    It may also be defined as one or more out-of-range vital sign measurements, such as low blood pressure.

    COVID-19: May God do whatever is best for him, says Pranab Mukherjee's daughter

    The former President was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and underwent a surgery for removal of a clot in his brain.

    Pranab Mukherjee's health had worsened a day after the surgery and was not showing signs of improvement.

