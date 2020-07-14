  • search
    As floods worsen in Assam, state records six more deads, nearly 50 killed so far

    Guwahati, July 14: As many as six people died in rain-related incidents in Assam on Monday even as the flooding submerged 95 per cent of the Kaziranga national park and tiger reserve, an official bulletin said. So far, the flooding has killed nearly 50 people in the state.

    According to official reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the flood situation has so far affected over 2.1 million people in 27 of the state's 33 districts. Over 60,000 people uprooted by floods are taking shelter in 480 relief camps.

    Meanwhile, it is also said that a sub-adult male tiger, on Monday came out of the Kaziranga park's Agratoli range and took shelter in a goat shed in Kandolimari village located in the periphery of the world's largest habitat for one-horned rhinos.

    Speaking to media, P Sivakumar, director of the national park, said, "Due to rise of water and to find a safe escape, a sub-adult tiger has entered inside a goat shed in Kandolimari village, Agratoli. Utmost care is being taken to ensure safety of both people and tiger."

    Meanwhile, floods continue to wreak havoc in North Bihar districts as most of the rivers originating from Himalayan regions of Nepal have been maintaining rising trends.

    WRD minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said round the clock vigil was being maintaining by engineers and supporting staff of the department to keep the embankments safe.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 9:15 [IST]
